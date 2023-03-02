Mahama is definitely ready to rebuild, reunite Ghana – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is backing John Dramani Mahama’s candidature for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In his view, the former President is the right person to address the economic challenges facing Ghana to rebuild the country.

“After H.E. John Mahama's impressive campaign launch in Ho, we are looking forward to hosting him in our respective constituencies.

“JM is definitely ready to rebuild, reconstruct, recover, restore, reposition & reunite our dear nation.

“Together we shall build the Ghana we want,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated in a Facebook post.

John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, March 2, officially launched his campaign for President in Ho, Volta Region.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the former President stressed that he is ready to serve as the leader Ghanaians are looking for in the midst of the current economic crisis.

“We in the NDC will not run a government of slogans. Instead, we will run a government of action. As a leader, your word should always be your bond. A leader must take responsibility. Our next leader should be a leader whose heart is filled with compassion. Not a leader who sees the public purse as family property. I have all the qualities to build the Ghana we want,” John Dramani Mahama shared.