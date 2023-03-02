This isn’t the time for a ‘try-me-too-leader’ when Ghanaians are suffering — Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says he is the best person to lead Ghana.

Noting that he has learned lessons over the years, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shares the view that the country does not need a try-me-too-leader.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign to confirm he is running for the NDC Presidential Primaries, John Dramani Mahama argued that at a time the country is going through an economic crisis, the country needs an experienced leader and not one who will be engaged in experiments.

“Ghana at this time does not need a try-me-too-leader,” the NDC flagbearer hopeful shared.

Among many promises made in his address, the former President pledged to investigate corruption among officials of President Akufo-Addo’s government once the NDC wins the next general election.

“I promise Ghanaians that we shall investigate how public funds have been expended and this includes the Covid-19 audit and the finding from Auditor-General’s report over the years,” John Dramani Mahama said at the launch of his campaign held at UHAS.

He also promised that as President, he will run a government of action and not a government of slogans to ensure the problems facing Ghanaians are solved.

“We in the NDC will not run a government of slogans. Instead, we will run a government of action. As a leader, your word should always be your bond. A leader must take responsibility. Our next leader should be a leader whose heart is filled with compassion. Not a leader who sees the public purse as family property. I have all the qualities to build the Ghana we want,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.