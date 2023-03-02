Mahama is a proven nation-builder; he will recreate a workable Ghana – Joshua Alabi

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Alabi is backing John Dramani Mahama’s ambition to become President of Ghana once again.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of Mahama’s campaign launch in Ho on Thursday, March 2, Mr. Alabi argued that he has full confidence in the man who has proven to be a nation-builder.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama will recreate a workable Ghana when given another opportunity to lead the country.

“He was loved by many and he equally showed love to as many as he should show love to. No wonder this wise man, calm, modest, and firm gentleman rose up to serve this country in different capacities.

“From Member of Parliament to Deputy Minister to Cabinet Minister, Vice President and President, his performance as President gave him the accolade a nation-builder,” Joshua Alabi said.

He continued, “Former President Mahama is a proven nation-builder whose creativity is not based on rhetoric as others but on a sense of urgency and commitment.

“He is a competent builder with a strong sense of urgency and direction. He knows how to recreate a workable Ghana that brings value to the people.”

During his campaign launch today, John Dramani Mahama opined that he is the best option for the country in the 2024 general elections.

He indicated that he has learned a lot over the years and will use his experienced to turn around the economic crisis facing the country.