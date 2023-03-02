E/R: 'I'm still the legitimate chief" — Okorase Chief debunk rumours

Chief of Okorase, Nana Asare Kumi III in the Akuapem North municipality of the Eastern region has debunked rumours that he has been destooled.

Speaking on the matter on Thursday, the traditional leader revealed the rumour lacks credibility and that anyone found spreading such false information would be dealt with accordingly.

According to Nana Asare Kumi II, "A certain man came to the community and fired gunshots, after which he slaughtered a sheep indicating he has destooled me as the chief. Actually, the suspect has no power or whatsoever to do that so he has been arrested for such behaviour."

Meanwhile, the chief narrated that a Koforidua-based radio station has been ordered to retract an earlier report it filed on the rumour after his lawyers contacted management and informed them, of possible court action for announcing such false information to the general public.

Nana Asare Kumi III stated, "I am the legally accepted chief of Okorase and I will therefore urge citizens both in Ghana and abroad to debunk the false reportage and rather called for their collaboration to ensure the development of Okorase and its surrounding towns."