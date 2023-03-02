Energy Minister launches GIMPA-PURC centre of excellence in public utility regulation

The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged stakeholders in the energy industry to engage in quality and strategic studies to find practical solutions to real issues and actualise them to develop the economy.

He made the call during the inauguration of the GIMPA-PURC Centre of Excellence in Public Utility Regulation (CEPUR) in Accra on Tuesday.

He said the establishment of the Center of Excellence in Public Utility Regulation by the PURC and GIMPA was timely and pertinent in the economic regulation of electricity, water, natural gas and other public utility services.

According to the Minister, this was due to emerging dynamics in the energy sector, such as the energy transition and energy security concerns, necessitating a competent and skilled workforce ready to assist Ghana and Africa in securing sustainable outcomes for future generations.

He urged the CEPUR to develop robust programmes that would meet the contemporary trends in utility regulation and be time-tested to suit the dynamics of future trends and requirements.

"Whilst I congratulate the PURC and GIMPA on the occasion of the launch of the Centre of Excellence in Public Utility Regulation (CEPUR) and also, PURC’s 25th Anniversary which was marked in October last year, I do not doubt that the PURC will challenge itself, even more, to attain higher laurels in the coming years, to consolidate its current place among utility regulators in Africa," he said.