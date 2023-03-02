I know how to deliver the badly needed change – Mahama assure Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama, an aspiring flagbearer of the opposition NDC, says his next government will solve the current challenges faced by Ghanaians.

According to him, he knows how to deliver the positive change Ghanaians have been wanting to see in the socio-economic structure because he has been studying it for the past five years.

Speaking at the launch of his presidential primary campaign at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Ho on Thursday, March 2, Mr. Mahama said he is worried about how Ghanaians are suffering recently.

The former president said, "I know how to deliver that badly needed change because, over the past four to five years, I’ve studied our problems."

"Our current state and condition of our people trouble me a lot. The loss of all hope that any good can come out from this country or anything will be shared equitably has led to the youth wanting to grasp to any opportunity to leave the country," he noted.

The former president posited that when given the mandate again as President, he will never repeat the exact mistakes of the current NPP government.

He stressed that he will give Ghanaians what will make them prosper in their endeavours.

"We will have what we did not have in the past when we are voted into power, and that is the benefit of hindsight and the opportunity to not repeat the mistakes of the past," he said.

He stressed, "My brothers and sisters, I daresay there is no use fighting for political power if we will come in and repeat the same mistakes that the NPP have … We must work with the grassroots to achieve the Ghana we want."

To him, government must be full of actions and not slogans like the NPP administration has been doing over the years.

The NDC flagbearer hopeful acknowledged the need to put aside differences and work in unison to achieve the needed development.

"We must work together in such a way that there is no NPP or NDC; there must be no tribal differences … You and I must work together, hand in hand with grit and determination."