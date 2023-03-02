I will run a gov’t of action, not a gov’t of slogans – Mahama promises Ghanaians

Leading National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, John Dramani Mahama has promised Ghanaians that when voted as President at the end of the 2024 general elections, he will relieve the citizenry of the hardships faced under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at the launch of his campaign for President on Thursday, the former President said he will ensure his next government will be a government of action and not a government of slogans.

“We in the NDC will not run a government of slogans. Instead, we will run a government of action,” John Dramani Mahama promised during his address.

According to the former Ghana leader, he has reflected a lot in the last few years and believes the country needs experience and not experiments.

“I have searched my soul and paid close attention to your voices, to your daily struggles, and to our present national predicaments. At this stage, Ghana demands experience, not experiments. Ghana demands togetherness and not divisiveness. Now is the time for the bravery of hearts and clarity of purpose,” John Mahama said.

In his address, John Dramani Mahama added that he possesses all the needed qualities to fix the mess created by President Akufo-Addo’s government to set the country back on track to development and progress.

He assured that when he is voted as Ghana’s next president, he will ensure he builds the Ghana everyone wants with the help of all Ghanaians.

“As a leader, your word should always be your bond. A leader must take responsibility. Our next leader should be a leader whose heart is filled with compassion. Not a leader who sees the public purse as family property. I have all the qualities to build the Ghana we want,” John Dramani Mahama said at his campaign launch.

Despite his optimism, the former President admitted that he is aware things will be tough.

That is why he wants Ghanaians to give him support when he becomes president to deal with the country’s challenges.