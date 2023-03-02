Our current state and condition of our people trouble me a lot – Mahama laments

John Dramani Mahama, aspiring flagbearer of the NDC

John Dramani Mahama, an aspiring flagbearer of the opposition NDC, has expressed worry over the current economic crisis Ghanaians are facing.

The current state, where several citizens find it difficult to feed themselves, the one-time President says worries him a lot.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Mr. Mahama noted that the youths are now running away from the country.

According to him, he knows how to deliver the positive change Ghanaians have been wanting to see in the socio-economic structure because he has been studying it for the past five years.

"Our current state and condition of our people trouble me a lot. The loss of all hope that any good can come out from this country or anything will be shared equitably has led to the youth wanting to grasp to any opportunity to leave the country," he noted.

He continued, "I know how to deliver that badly needed change because over the past four to five years, I’ve studied our problems."