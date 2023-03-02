I have learned a lot; ready to be the President Ghanaians are looking for – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says he is no more the person they used know in him in government.

He said he has learned a lot, improved and become better in the last few years.

According to him, he is ready to be the kind of President Ghanaians are looking for in the midst of the challenges facing the country.

Launching his campaign to contest the Presidential Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, March 2, at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), John Dramani Mahama stressed that he is confident he will deliver the change Ghana needs.

“Change has become necessary. And of course, I know how to deliver that change. I can say with full confidence that I have learned a lot and I’m ready to be the kind of president Ghanaians are looking for,” the leading member of the NDC said.

In his address, John Dramani Mahama added that he possesses all the needed qualities to fix the mess created by President Akufo-Addo’s government to set the country back on track to development and progress.

He assured that when he is voted as Ghana’s next president, he will ensure he builds the Ghana everyone wants with the help of all Ghanaians.

“We in the NDC will not run a government of slogans. Instead, we will run a government of action. As a leader, your word should always be your bond. A leader must take responsibility. Our next leader should be a leader whose heart is filled with compassion. Not a leader who sees the public purse as family property. I have all the qualities to build the Ghana we want,” John Dramani Mahama said at his campaign launch.