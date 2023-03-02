Ghana's daily minimum wage of GHS14.88 is an indictment on political leadership – Dr. John Kwakye

The Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Dr. John Kwakye has expressed concern over Ghana's daily minimum wage of GHc14.88.

In a post on social media, he said the current daily minimum wage is nothing to write home about especially when it can only buy a loaf of bread or a pint of beer.

Dr. John Kwakye is of the view that the daily minimum wage is an indictment of the country’s political leadership

“Ghana's daily minimum wage of GHc14.88 can only buy a loaf of bread, a litre of petrol, or a pint of beer! This is an indictment on our political leadership and economic managers,” Dr. John Kwakye shared on Twitter.

The national daily minimum wage was last increased in November 2022.

The increment from GH¢13.53 to GH¢14.88 was announced by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah on November 16, and took effect on January 1, 2023.

“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023,” the Minister said after a national tripartite committee meeting.

Despite the increase, the GH¢14.88 minimum wage has been described by many as woefully inadequate.