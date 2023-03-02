Do your ‘fellow Ghanaians’ on TV – John Dumelo suggests cheaper way to celebrate 66th Independence Day

To save the country the huge sum of money budgeted for the one-day Independence Day celebration, actor John Dumelo has suggested another way.

The NDC Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary candidate hopeful told President Akufo-Addo to do a televised address.

He explained that normal “fellow Ghanaians” can be used to address the nation instead of the expensive event scheduled to take place at Ho and in all regional capitals."

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 1, Mr. Dumelo suggested that government should cancel the celebration to free the country of any expenses.

"Greetings, Nana Akufo-Addo, respectfully, we are in hard times. Can you please cancel all state, regional, and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual 'fellow Ghanaians' broadcast on TV. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much," he tweeted.

Ghana will mark its 66th independence celebration in Ho, in the Volta region of Ghana, on Monday, March 6.

As it is done every year, the 16 regions will also mark the memorable day simultaneously.