Cancel 66th Independence Day celebrations and save us the millions – John Dumelo to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actor and parliamentary candidate hopeful for the opposition NDC’s Ayawaso West Wougon, John Setor Dumelo has called on President Akufo-Addo to be more concerned about the nation’s economic crisis.

The former parliamentary candidate noted that Ghana is currently not in the right position to host a luxurious Independence Day celebration.

He called on the President to cancel the celebration across the nation and save the huge sum of money allocated for other pressing projects.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 1, Mr. Dumelo proposed that the President can stay in his office and address the nation using a live television broadcast.

"Greetings, Nana Akufo-Addo, respectfully, we are in hard times. Can you please cancel all state, regional, and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual "fellow Ghanaians" broadcast on TV. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much," read his tweet.

On Monday, March 6, Ghana will celebrate 66 years since its independence. Arrangements have been made across the country to celebrate the memorable day with the national event scheduled to happen in Ho in the Volta Region.