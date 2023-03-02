Ditch Independence Day Celebration; do ‘fellow Ghanaians’ to address Ghanaians – Dumelo to Akufo-Addo

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and farmer, John Dumelo is asking the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call off the 2023 Independence Day Celebration.

The 66th Independence Day celebration of Ghana will be held on Monday, March 6, at the Ho Youth Resources Centre.

Taking into consideration the struggles of the Ghanaian economy, actor and politician John Dumelo wants President Akufo-Addo to cancel the celebrations and speak to the country through a state of the nation address.

According to him, this will save the country millions to be used to take care of other pressing issues.

“Greetings President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, respectfully we are in hard times, can you please cancel all state, regional and district Independence Day celebrations? You can do your usual “fellow Ghanaians” broadcast on tv. This will save us millions of cedis. Thanks so much,” John Dumelo said in a post on Twitter.

John Dumelo remains keen on achieving his political dream to serve as a Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He has already picked forms to contest in the Parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

If he wins, he will be the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2024 General Elections.