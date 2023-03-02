Mahama launches presidential campaign at UHAS today

Former President, John Dramani Mahama will today formally commence his campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential elections.

It will also kick off his bid to contest for President in the 2024 general election.

In a short statement on social media on Tuesday, February 28, the leader of the largest opposition party in the country said he will launch his campaign today, Thursday, March 2, at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

“I will launch my bid to lead the National Democratic Congress to the 2024 elections on Thursday at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Twitter.

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama only arrived in Ghana a few days ago after travelling to Nigeria for the country’s general elections.

In the NDC presidential primaries, he faces competition from three others including former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.

He has a huge chunk of the followers of the NDC backing his candidature to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.