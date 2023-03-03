MITDS Matriculation: Prof. Millar appeals to GETFund, philanthropists for assistance

President of Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies Prof. David Millar has made a passionate appeal to the GETFund and donor organisations and philanthropists to assist the Institution to improve teaching and learning.

They need facilities such as ICT Services, Library and Classroom.

“We also need an Administration Block to enable us to relinquish the made-shift facility we currently are in," he stated.

Prof. Millar said this at the 7th Matriculation Ceremony of 2022/2023 held at the school hall on Saturday, February 25, 2023

The school matriculated 14 PhD and 3 MPhil students.

Addressing the congregation Prof. Millar said: “We are proud to announce that we have the following application for our Post- Graduate Programme. PhD we have 14 (fourteen) students and it brings our last index number to Eighty Seven (87). So, it means this small space has positioned itself to give birth to 87 seven doctors if they so desire. And is a full fee pay. So you can understand that if 87 students paid their money in full that means that the people appreciate what we do here.”

He further reminded matriculants that by swearing the Matriculation Oath and signing the Matriculation Register, they have accepted to abide by all the rules and regulations governing the conduct of junior members of this Institute as specified in the Handbook for Junior Members.

“Dear Matriculants, examinations are an important aspect of your training in this Institute If any student refuses to write examinations, for no reason or without any written permission and approval, he or she will face the necessary punishment,” Prof. Millar stated

The President reiterated that MITDS is committed to providing balanced access to female applicants, physically challenged persons, and socially excluded/ marginalized persons to pursue academic programmes. "As an Open University, we are committed to engaging with all well-meaning NGOs/CSOs to provide quality community service. We are also committed to an enhanced ICT-based education to expand access to quality education and the best practices both locally and internationally,” he emphasised.