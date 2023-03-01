That's unethical, unpatriotic – Adomako Baafi jabs Mahama for placing Nigeria’s INEC over Ghana’s EC

Whatever the situation may be, former President John Dramani Mahama shouldn’t have trash-talked Ghana’s Electoral Commission in favour of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission, Yaw Adomako Baafi has argued.

The former president, in his recent attack on the Jean Mensa-led EC, said the majority no longer trusted the electoral body.

Observing the just-ended Nigerian election, the 2020 NDC presidential candidate lauded INEC for managing to win the trust of all participants before the election.

Sharing his experience on his Facebook page, the NDC flagbearer hopeful revealed that the EC has blatantly spurned all efforts to hold a meeting with the National Peace Council, the NPP, and the NDC.

"Unfortunately, I can't say same for my Electoral Commission (EC), which was once among the best election management agencies in the world," he wrote in part of the post.

He added that, "regrettably, I am not hopeful this will happen when we have an EC that has blatantly spurned all efforts by the National Peace Council to host a meeting between the Commission and the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP."

Reacting to this, the NPP communications team member said Mr. Mahama violated the ethics of communications.

To him, the former President, who is also an astute communicator, shouldn’t have exposed his own country’s electoral body on that level, indicating that his attitude was unpatriotic.

"I don't think it's the right thing because, in communication, as everyone knows him to be a communication person, we have ethics. So, if we have ethics, one of the principles is that you must be very patriotic no matter the situation," he said.