Your silence on Bawku conflict very tricky, worrying — Kusaug Youth Movement to NDC

The Kusaug Youth Movement (KYM) has issued a press release expressing concern over the loud silence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the raging conflict in Bawku.

There have already been multiple clashes in Bawku this year with fears that there could be more after the Nayiri, Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional Area enskinned one Alhaji Seidu Abagre as rival chief of Bawku.

Since the enskinment, government has strongly condemned the move insisting that it only recognises Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the duly gazetted Bawku Naba.

With no official statement from the NDC on the matter, the Kusaug Youth Movement says it is worrying.

As the largest opposition party in the country, the Movement says it expected that the NDC would have made its stance on the crisis in Bawku public.

“The silence of the NDC leadership is very tricky and worrying to the people of Kusaug kingdom because many lives have been lost and properties destroyed. We the youth of Kusaug particularly find it very difficult to comprehend why the NDC as the largest opposition party see no good reason to send condolences to bereaved families and also support the Government of the day to bring finality to the conflict through enforcement of the laws of the land.

“For the avoidance of doubt, therefore, we are by this Press Conference calling on the Leadership of the NDC to come out and publicly state the position of the Party on the Bawku conflict and actions of the Nayiri,” part of the release from the Kusaug Youth Movement said.

According to the Movement, the call has become absolutely necessary at this time because it believes that it will go a long way to contribute significantly to the promotion of lasting peace in Bawku and the Kusaug Traditional Area as a whole.

The Movement further stresses that if the NDC fails to come out with its position on the crisis, it will take it that the party is against the peace in the Kusaug Traditional Area and "so would advise ourselves accordingly."