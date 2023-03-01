Speaking like someone recovering from broken heart – Kyiri Abosom jabbed for blaspheming Bible and Jesus

Leader and founder of Live Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, known popularly as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has recently incurred the wrath of many Christians.

The pastor cum politician says the Holy Bible has no power.

He also claims he does not believe in Jesus Christ.

In an interview with Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay show, Osofo Kyiri Abosom claimed that the Bible is powerless.

He stressed that the Bible is a reference and research tool that is even filled with several lies.

"To me, the Bible is there for comparison. It's there for research. There is no power in it. Right from my childhood, I knew there was no power in the Bible. The power is in me, and I am working with it. To me, the Bible represents the works of people of the past. There are a lot of things in the Bible that I think are fake.

"To me, it's not authentic. For instance, when you quote scriptures like Matthew chapter 5 to me, I'd prefer Becca's song titled "You lied to me."

"I believe in that song and pick up a lot of wisdom from it as compared to that part of the scriptures," Kyiri Abosom told Delay.

He continued, "I believed in it, but not anymore. There is no spirit in it, and it cannot do anything to me. It's like a book; someone wrote it. I believed in it when I was young and ignorant. I was brought up with it, but now my eyes are opened. I don't believe that the name Jesus can solve a problem but the spirit in me can solve a problem. To me, he is just a prophet. If he had the power, he would have helped and worked for his people in the past, not me."

Another statement deemed blasphemous is his assertion that Jesus Christ was just a prophet who has done his bit and gone, indicating that it is the turn of his pastoral generation.

"I believe he is a prophet. I believe Mohammed is a prophet. They're done with their work and are gone. It's our time now. I am in Ghana. Jesus didn't come to Ghana. He was in Israel," he argued.

Citing Psalm 53:1, a Ghanaian film producer and artist manager, Enoch Agyepong, said only fools disregard Jesus Christ.

The one-time presidential candidate’s utterances, according to Mr. Agyepong, are typically childish and somneone suffering from broken hearts.

"Psalms 53:1 NLT: Only fools say in their hearts, "There is no God." They are corrupt, and their actions are evil; not one of them does good!

"I watched Delay's interview with disappointed presidential aspirant Osofo hate small gods, and he spoke like a child or an adult recovering from a broken heart, if you ask me.

"He says he doesn't believe in the Bible, but he uses it as reference. He says he doesn't believe in Christ, yet he is a Christian," he said.