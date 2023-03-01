It's of no importance, no sense; unless you have other motive – Kwesi Pratt slams Jean Mensa over new CI

The new Constitutional Instrument (CI) presented to parliament by the Electoral Commission of Ghana is of no value, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt Jr. argues.

In a quest to compile a credible voters' register, Jean Mensa-led EC has proposed to use the Ghana card as the sole requirement for voter registration.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, the chairperson of the electoral commission explained that her plan will help prevent minors and foreigners from registering.

On the use of the guarantor system, she argued that unlike the NIA, where guarantors are made to swear an oath, the one done at the registration centres does not authenticate who a qualified voter is.

The majority MPs have also mounted a spirited defence of the EC on the grounds that the move will help secure a credible electoral system.

But the minority, on the other hand, is also opposed to it, citing the reason that such a move would disenfranchise millions of Ghanaians who still do not have access to the Ghana Card.

Also giving his thoughts on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the managing editor of the Insight said the move is unimportant.

"It is of no importance... What is the sense in this new C.I. because we already have a C.I that's operative. We have a register that they claim is credible, and that nothing impedes a person who reaches the age of 18 from registering his or her name. So, where from all this noise? Unless, of course, there is some other motive I don't know," he intimated.