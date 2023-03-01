Ghana just have the appetite for borrowing but not for development – Economist

A well-known US-based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu has opined on the rate at which the Ghanaian government has been misusing borrowed money meant for projects.

The economist noted that governments in Ghana are always interested in just borrowing and nothing else.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews, Dr. Sa-ad lamented the rate at which projects started with loan funds are mostly abandoned in the bush.

"In Ghana, in particular, we only borrow to waste money and not develop the country, and until we fix this particular issue, there won't be any meaningful developmental project that will come out of our loans no matter how much we borrow.

"It doesn't matter which government is in power because there are projects that were started by Rawlings with borrowed funds and abandoned by the government that took over from him.

"The same thing happened with Kuffour, Professor Mills, and John Mahama, and will happen when Akufo-Addo leaves power.

"Meanwhile, Ghana is paying these huge loans with interest, but we are not getting economic returns from these projects." Look at the Sagleme Housing project; money was borrowed to start the project but has been left to rot. "The examples are many," he lamented.

The will to complete projects left behind by the previous government, according to Dr. Saad, needs to be enforced by Parliament.

He proposed that there must be a law from Parliament to compel the government to finish old projects before they can move on to others.

"It seems we just have an appetite for borrowing just for borrowing's sake.

"So where are we going as a nation if Parliament can't pass a law that will compel any successive government to finish the project of its predecessor?" he emphasised.