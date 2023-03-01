Akufo-Addo confident Ghana will finally secure board-level agreement with IMF by March ending

The President of the Republic of Ghana, HE. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that Ghana is on course to closing its deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the close of March.

Speaking to members of the Diplomatic Corps especially from the Paris Club, at the Peduase Lodge on Tuesday, February 28, the President said he is optimistic a board-level agreement with the IMF will be reached later this month.

“Just as we managed to achieve a staff-level agreement with the Fund in record time in December last year whose terms were systematically fulfilling including the difficult but ultimately highly successful process of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, I am confident that with the cooperation we have received from the members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which sent a delegation from China’s EXIM Bank to Accra over the weekend to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the Board of the Fund to conclude finally the agreement by the end of March,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.

During the engagement with the members of the Diplomatic Corps, the President said once the board-level agreement is reached, Ghana’s economy will surely make a strong recovery.

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to appeal to allies to support Ghana.

“This will set the stage for the strong recovery of Ghana’s economy. Needless to say, we will hope that all Ghana’s friends will weigh in with words of support at the Fund,” the Ghana President added.