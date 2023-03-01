Opuni case adjourned to March 15 as Justice Honyenuga admits he can’t finish case with his limited time

At the last hearing, the High Court adjourned the matter to await the reasons for the motion of review.

The court said having had the certified true copy of the ruling on the motion for review, it was clear the Supreme Court did not issue any orders or directions in respect of the case and, therefore, asked the defendants for their stand on that motion.

In response, lawyer for the defendant, Nutifafa Nutsukpui said the motion being a process on the case docket remains on the docket for the Chief Justice to reassign to the new person to consider.

He said it was the view of the defendants that at the point of the decision where they would have made the order to return the brief to the Chief Justice, the motion had already been filed and forms part of the docket for all purposes.

He, therefore, prayed that the docket be returned in its entirety to the Chief Justice for reassignment.

The Prosecution, however, was of the opinion that since the docket is going to be reassigned then the application for recusal will no longer be necessary and so there is nothing wrong with the counsel of the defendants withdrawing it at this stage.

However, he said if the defendants want the applications to go before a new judge as part of the records from the court, he suggested it should be on the docket as proof of how many times the accused persons have tried to unseat the previous trial judge.

The trial judge, Justice Honyenuga noted that since the lawyer for the second and third accused persons insist that the motion be kept as part of the record and be transmitted to the Chief Justice that submission will be upheld.

On his ruling on the submissions by the Deputy Attorney General, Justice Honyenuga said it was refreshing that the Attorney General who initiated the criminal proceedings against the accused persons has submitted through the Deputy Attorney General that the case be referred to the Chief Justice due to the limited time at his [Honyenuga’s] disposal.

Giving his ruling he said “Indeed, due to the limited time accorded me by the Chief Justice to continue to hear this case, it is crystally clear that it is impossible for me to conclude and determine this case with DW7 in the box. In the circumstances, I will uphold the submission of the Deputy Attorney General and hereby grant the application under Section 105 of the Court’s Act 1993 Act 459 as amended. It is hereby ordered that the pendency of this case be reported to the Chief Justice for his directions. Accordingly, the registrar of this court is to carry out this order forthwith.”

The case was adjourned to 15 March 2023.

Source: Classfmonline.com