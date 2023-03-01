Your posture towards Bawku conflict is hurting our party, Mamprusis gave you over 18,000 votes – Bawku Central NPP tells Akufo-Addo

The Bawku Central Constituency branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it does not have any interest in chieftaincy issues as a national party.

This comes on the back of the enskinment of a new Chief for the Mamprugus and government’s interventions to prevent the chieftaincy dispute in the area from escalating.

In a statement, the Bawku Central NPP, said its members are made up of tribes within the Bawku traditional area and it does not “encourage divisive tribalism.”

Setting the record straight, it noted that the chieftaincy dispute in Bawku has affected members of the party in the constituency “greatly” and is making the “party unpopular in the constituency.”

The Bawku Central NPP noted that its “regional and national executives” together with “government,” is not giving it the needed attention and “support to sustain the party’s strength in the constituency.”

It stressed that since 1996, the Bawku Central NPP has “constantly given the party the highest votes in the region and is among the three leading constituencies in the whole of the North that gives the party the needed votes to win power.”

The Bawku Central NPP therefore called on the leadership of the party in Accra and government to take the necessary steps in order to “avoid breaking the rank and file of the party in the constituency.”

It indicated that majority of the votes the party gets in the area comes from the “Mamprusis and their sympathisers in the Bawku township and beyond.”

“In the 2020 general election, we gave Nana Akufo-Addo more than 20,000 votes to win the election, and out of this number, the Mamprusis gave the party more than 18,000 votes,” the statement further noted.

It therefore requested the National Executives to tell the President that “his posture towards the Bawku chieftaincy dispute is hurting the party at the constituency considering the fact that, majority of the people in Bawku who voted to make him the president are Mamprusis and are a party to the chieftaincy dispute.”

They urged the President to therefore treat the Bawku chieftaincy dispute as a “pure traditional matter and refer the matter to the eminent traditional authorities to handle it rather than making pronouncements on it.”

-classfmonline