Ghana’s position against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will continue to hold — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that Ghana will always go against great powers that trample on small nations and “within our modest means we will register our disapproval of that.”

President Akufo-Addo explaining Ghana’s decision stated that Ghana’s history had always been against the great power domination of the affairs of the world and that was the reason why the country led the fight for the liberation of countries in Africa and elsewhere from colonialism and imperialism and racist ideology and apartheid in South Africa.

That, also, he indicated, was the reason why Ghana voted in favour of the motion at the United Nations General Assembly, condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a position the country will continue to hold.

Addressing foreign diplomats at an annual event which allows them to strengthen existing bonds of friendship, cooperation and goodwill between Ghana and their respective countries and organisations on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said it was appropriate, such an important event should take place on the anniversary of one of the seminal days of Ghanaian nationalist—28th February, 75 years ago today.

On that day, an infamous British colonial police officer ordered the Christiansburg crossroad shooting and personally shot at Sgt Ajeetey, Corporal Attipoe, and Private Odartey Lamptey, members of the ex-servicemen who had embarked on a peaceful march to Christiansburg Castle to present their grievances to the colonial government, to demand the fulfilment of the promises made to them by the British colonial authority for their participation in the Second World War.

The senseless killings, according to President Akufo-Addo, which led to widespread anger, disturbances and riots in Accra and around the country, coupled with the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention, a nationalist political party, gave a great boost to the movement which invariably gave rights and the architecture to initiate proceedings to the attainment of Ghana’s independence on March 6th 1957.

“So, we in contemporary Ghana, who are direct beneficiaries cannot forgive the ultimate sacrifice of these great patriots and ex-servicemen,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo told the foreign diplomats that he is looking forward to cordial and fruitful relations with them this year which will help create prosperity and opportunities for all.

Events of last year, he stressed, have presented countries, especially Ghana, with unique opportunities and challenges, adding: “Just as countries of the world were deeply dealing with the ravages of Covid-19, then came the Russian-Ukraine war with its attended economic challenges.”

The consequences, the President explained, are turning out to be far-reaching, especially for countries in Africa whose citizens are experiencing rising global food prices, fuel prices increase, and disruptions in the supply chain of goods and services.

On the continent of Africa, he stated that rising fuel and food prices, high inflation rates, and financial instability, particularly food and fuel accounted for one-third of the consumer price index in most African countries which have put the economics of these countries in precarious situations.

Ghana on her part, President Akufo-Addo indicated, had not been spared these economic challenges as a result of these two great events—COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

In line with the protocol protecting the interest of Ghanaians abroad, the President said Ghana, through its diplomatic missions and consulates abroad, evacuated Ghanaian nationals from Ukraine to safer zones during the heat of the war

He said, among others, some 220 Ghanaian residents in Ukraine safely exited the country. Additionally, some 450 students were also transported to neighbouring countries such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“We thank all these countries for their help in our time of difficulties.”

President Akufo-Addo congratulated those foreign envoys, for who the event happened to be their first time, on their appointments and hoped that their stay in Ghana would both be enjoyable and mutually beneficial for their countries and peoples.