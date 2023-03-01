Boo Akufo-Addo louder on 6th March for him understand the trauma his presidency has caused Ghanaians– Oliver Barker incites Voltarians

The people of Ho, the capital of the Volta region have been incited by Oliver Barker Vormawor, the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, to hoot at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when he goes there for the Independence Day celebration.

The activist said Ghanaians are currently relying on them in the region, where the President and other government officials will be hosted on March 6, to make them proud.

He explained in a post shared on his Facebook page on March 1 that Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is making the toils of the country’s independent fighters go in vain.

To him, the current administration has inflicted nothing less than hardships and trauma on Ghanaians under economic mismanagement and corruption.

"I am calling on the people of Ho to boo the president when he comes there for the 6th March.

"Boo him louder than he has ever been booed in his life before. Let him understand the trauma of his presidency," read part of his post.

He further told the natives of the Volta Region, "Your ancestors fought for Independence. Singlehandedly, Gbedemah kept the revolution alive when Nkrumah was jailed.

"No one is asking more from you. You charge on this Independence Day is to express, on behalf of all of us, our national indignation to a person that represents everything that Nkrumah will be repulsed by."

He concluded by telling them to "make Ghana Proud. Boo the President."

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia was booed at the 2022 Hogbestotso Za celebration, right after the President has been booed on multiple occasions at the Global Citizens festival and some towns in the Ashanti Region, while on a working visit.