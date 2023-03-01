Parliament may soon turn into a boxing ring – Joe Wise laments high level of indiscipline among MPs

The First Deputy Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu known affectionately as Joe Wise has lamented the frequent display of indiscipline among parliamentarians.

According to the Bekwai lawmaker, the situation, if not curbed, will soon turn the lawmaking chamber into a boxing ring.

Despite the numerous warnings from the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to MPs, urging them to always be on their best behaviour, some MPs clashed at the point where the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa was explaining her proposed CI for Ghana card to be used as the sole document for voter registration.

Speaking about this in an interview on Accra-based TV3, the Bekwai lawmaker said political parties must ensure that they present responsible people to Parliament.

He advised that the political parties need to groom their candidates and make them more qualified for the job.

"The level of decorum I observed when I joined [Parliament] and what I observed today, there is a vast difference. If you ask me, it is a bad reflection on young people coming into the chamber. I am afraid that if we don't curb it now, in the next two or three parliaments, we will not have a parliament; we will have a boxing ring," Joseph Osei Owusu lamented.

He continued, "Sometimes the parties even go out to recruit people who have not demonstrated that they have the intellectual and social capacity to be public officers; because they are popular, they can win the seat. That appears to be the only consideration that parties give to people who are going to contest the seats.

"The parties that have the responsibility to groom people before they become representatives—they are not doing anything."

"Unfortunately, it appears to me that those who are vile in their choice of language, those who are rude in their attitude towards their opponents and sometimes internal opponents, and those who can make the most catching comments about others are gaining more popularity, and they are being put in front," he added.