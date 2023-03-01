Majority is solidly behind EC to use only Ghana card for voter registration – Deputy Chief Whip

There has been an impasse between the majority and the minority caucuses of Ghana’s Parliament over the EC’s attempt to make the Ghana card the sole requirement for voter registration.

While the Minority opposes it, the Majority side says it is the right decision and must be supported by the legislative assembly at all cost.

Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, February 28, Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Habib Iddrisu, noted that the move will help the electoral body secure a credible voter register.

"We will do everything to lay the C.I. because it will give us a credible register unless the minority wants to register minors," he said.

The NDC caucus in Parliament has been defending its position on the grounds that the action only seeks to disenfranchise over 3million Ghanaians who are of voting age but do not have Ghana cards.

They have proposed that a guarantor system needs to be added so that people with no Ghana card will have the opportunity to be registered.

But, speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, the EC boss, Jane Mensa explained that the guarantor system gives way for minors and foreigners to be registered.

She also stressed the new C.I., if approved by Parliament will help to secure a credible register.