Jean Mensa can never have her way with Ghana card for voter registration CI – Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, a member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has vowed that the NDC caucus will never support the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa on her bid to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for voter registration.

He said the minority MPs will continuously resist the Constitutional Instrument (CI) laid before them by the Electoral Commission.

He explained that his side will kick against the EC’s proposal with all legitimate means to always protect the interests of Ghanaians.

"We will do everything within our power to resist the laying of the CI if she brings one that says the Ghana Card is the only way to prove one's citizenship.

"The EC has to bring the CI for it to be laid, and the debate will go on." As parliamentarians, we will do what is right for Ghanaians," the MP said.

Mr. Ayariga debunked the electoral body’s assertion that it is introducing the CI to help prevent foreigners and minors from registering.

"It is important for people to understand that the question of voting and how to prove your citizenship is a question of law, and the EC Chairperson can't do what she wants," he stressed.

The NDC caucus in Parliament has been opposing the use of a Ghana card as the only requirement for voter registration on the grounds that the action seeks to disenfranchise several Ghanaians who are of voting age but do not have the Ghana card.