New CI has potential to undermine Ghana’s democracy, can disturb peace and security – Minority fights EC

01.03.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has issued a press release to reiterate its opposition to the new Constitutional Instrument presented to Parliament by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The EC as explained by its chairperson Jean Mensa on Tuesday when she visited Parliament, wants to make the Ghana Card the sole source of Identification for Voter Registration.

This will become legal once the new CI is approved by Parliament.

In a release from the Minority on the matter, it has raised concerns insisting that the new CI has the potential of undermining the democracy of Ghana and disturbing the peace and security of the country.

“Given the critical nature of the issue at stake, and the potential of this C.I to undermine our democracy and thereby disturb the peace and security of our country,” a release from the Minority said on Wednesday.

It added, “The Minority Group will in the coming days be engaging a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including our Development Partners, Faith-based Organizations, Traditional Authorities, and Civil Society Organizations to get them to appreciate the issues at stake and the consequences this bodes for Ghana’s democracy and stability.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says it also plans on collaborating with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to hold a major forum on this subject.

It believes this will afford an opportunity to further explain the issues for the understanding of Ghanaians.