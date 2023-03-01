Ghana remains committed to efforts to ensure peace, security in Africa – Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has exchanged New Year Greetings with Members of the Diplomatic Corps.

During his meeting with Members of the Diplomatic Corps, the President stressed that Ghana remains committed to efforts to maintain peace and stability in Africa.

“I indicated, in my address to them, that Ghana remains committed to the joint continental effort to ensure peace and stability on the continent,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said during the meeting on Tuesday, February 28, at the Peduase Lodge.

The Ghana leader added, “As far as the interests of Africa are concerned, we seek collectively a peaceful and secure Africa based on the progressive ideals of fostering democracy, good governance, respect for human rights, social justice, and the rule of law.”

The New Year Greetings is an annual event that affords the President the opportunity to exchange greetings, interact with members of the diplomatic corps, to affirm shared commitment and dedication to strengthening existing bonds of friendship, cooperation, goodwill, and solidarity between Ghana and its respective countries and organisations, and to wish them a Happy New Year.