We're not struggling to pay salaries of civil servants – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said the Akufo-Addo's Government is having difficulty paying the February salaries of public sector employees.

He cited the GCB Bank’s tweet that suggested it was having challenges processing salaries from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

Dr. Ato Forosn was addressing members on the floor of the House in relation to the Electoral Commission’s new Constitutional Instrument that seeks to make the Ghana card the source document for voter registration.

“As we speak today, government is unable to pay salaries. If you check the Twitter account of GCB Bank, it says it is unable to pay salaries. So if government is unable to pay salaries, how can it accept assurances that, the government every Ghanaian will acquire the Ghana card.

But the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who was also present in Parliament responded to the claim.

He refuted the assertion maintaining that the government has reneged on its obligations.

“The Minority Leader said, there have been some challenges with data challenges with salary processes and in his own way what we call terminological inexactitude, is interpreting that to mean, the Republic of Ghana not having money to pay salaries. That is wrong and disingenuous, and we should not allow that to be perpetuated.”

—citinewsroom