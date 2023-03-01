CHRAJ marks United Nations Zero Discrimination Day

01.03.2023 LISTEN

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) joined the international community to mark the 2023 United Nations Zero Discrimination Day.

The Zero Discrimination Day was introduced by UNAIDS in December 2013 and is marked every March 1st to end stigma and unfair treatment towards people living with HIV/AIDS.

The United Nations promote the event by encouraging stakeholders to undertake various commemorative events and designing campaigns that celebrated the human life and freedom of people to live in honour and dignity irrespective of their HIV status.

Speaking on the commemoration, Mr. Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ Commissioner called on the government and all progressive actors to work together to end stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV.

Mr. Whittal said “Every person has the right to live in dignity regardless of the person’s HIV status, we must work together to end stigma and unfair treatment towards people living with HIV/AIDS.

“The violation of the human rights of affected persons must come to a halt to enhance peace and progress in the country”.

The CHRAJ Commissioner noted that all stakeholders must upscale efforts toward the eradication of all forms of stigmatization and discrimination and promote social inclusion and tolerance.

He stated that “as we observe this day of Zero Discrimination, the Commission urges the government to put additional measures in place to eradicate the issue of discrimination and encourage everyone to live in harmony and peace with others”.

He said CHRAJ acknowledges that the establishment of the Commemoration Day by the UNAIDS is in furtherance of ending the human rights abuse of people who are being stigmatized and discriminated against globally on the basis of their HIV/AIDS status.

Mr. Whittal reiterated that stigmatization and discrimination of any kind are not only unlawful and violations of the rights of the affected persons, but the practices are also counterproductive.

He noted that stigma and discrimination remain the most insidious challenges to the management of HIV/AIDS in Ghana; “a situation which discourages many people from seeking counselling and testing services concerning their HIV status”.

He revealed that due to the stigma and discrimination most affected people resort to keeping to themselves rather than integrating with people and the community.

“These discriminatory tendencies lead to disadvantages that limit their participation in the community, decrease social interactions, and create economic difficulties due to limited ability to secure and maintain jobs,” The CHRAJ Commissioner stated.

He reiterated that the laws of Ghana protect individuals against discrimination, stressing that more needed to be done by the government through its agencies such as the Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, and other relevant stakeholders to completely address the phenomenon.

He said the Commission also acknowledges the role the Ghana AIDS Commission together with other institutions has played over the years through various platforms and activities to protect persons living with HIV who are experiencing stigma and discrimination.

He, however, expressed concern that despite these efforts stigma and discrimination persist.

Meanwhile, statistical data from Ghana Aids Commission indicates that in Ghana, approximately 346,120 people are living with HIV/AIDS, made up of 66 percent females and 34 percent males.

According to the data, 71 percent of the people living with HIV know their status.

Additionally, while 99 percent of the people with recorded HIV infection receive sustained anti-retroviral therapy (ART), only 79 percent of that population shows viral suppression.

In view of this Ghana misses out on the UNAIDS’ ambitious target code of 90-90-90, which aims to ensure that 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their status, 90 percent of all people diagnosed with HIV will receive ART, and 90 percent of all people receiving ART will have viral suppression, by the close of last year.