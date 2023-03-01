NDC means every word when we say there shall be no CI – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has stressed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains opposed to the new Constitutional Instrument (CI) the Electoral Commission (EC) has presented to Parliament.

Through the CI, the EC is seeking approval from Parliament to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for Voter Registration.

After a heated conversation in Parliament on Tuesday when EC boss Jean Mensa visited the House, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is not convinced.

According to him, the NDC means every word when they say there shall be no new CI.

“A government unable to pay bondholders, unable to provide furniture for 2.3million pupils, unable to address SHS congestion, unable to clear NaBCo arrears & unable to fulfill promises to COVID frontliners is suddenly giving Ghana Card assurances worth a staggering GHS1.4billion.

“When will some politicians learn that delivering on the people’s needs & real expectations are the only saving grace & that unscrupulous mafia electoral manipulation doesn’t work?

“The NDC Caucus in Parliament means every word when we say: there shall be no new CI,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa posted on Facebook.

In Parliament on Tuesday, Jean Mensa made the argument that through the new CI, her outfit will be able to curb the registration of minors and foreigners in Voter Registration.