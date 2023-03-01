Mahama urges key presidential candidates in Nigeria elections to maintain peace

Former Ghana President, John Dramani Mahama was part of a delegation of the West African Elders Forum that visited the key Presidential candidates in the Nigeria elections.

In a post on Facebook after the visits, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stressed that the key message is for the maintenance of peace and stability in Nigeria.

“I led the West African Elders Forum to meet with the four key presidential candidates in Saturday’s Nigerian election.

“Our message to all the candidates, during our engagements between Sunday and Tuesday, was to maintain the peace and stability of Nigeria,” John Dramani Mahama shared on Facebook.

The Nigeria Presidential candidates engaged include Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The election has been tagged the tightest in the history of the country since 1991.

Today, Bola Tinubu has been announced as the Nigeria President-elect.