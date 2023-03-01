USAID-German delegation calls on Interior Minister

A delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), International Organisation for Migration, and German has called on the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery in Accra.

The delegation, led by Mr Rob Jenkins, Assistant to the Administrator for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization of the USAID, discussed the launch of the Coastal States Stability Mechanism, a new joint US–German funded programme to support Coastal West African Countries to prevent and counter violent extremism.

The Minister urged Ghana, America, and Germany to work more closely in the field of security for the benefit of the three nations.

Peace and security, according to him, are core in nation building, hence, measures needed to be put in place to protect the territories of countries to ensure that citizens go about their daily activities without let or hindrance.