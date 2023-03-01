Let’s collaborate; I promise to work with you – Tinubu tells opposition parties in his acceptance speech

President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has delivered his first speech after clinching the nation’s top job.

The 70-year-old politician promised to pull everyone along in his administration.

According to him, he is ever ready to collaborate and work with his astute contenders if only they are ready to offer their knowledge to help build Nigeria.

Mr. Tinubu also told Nigerians to have faith in him as he serve them with his heart.

“Let’s collaborate and work together. I promise to work with you,” says Tinubu at a brief ceremony in Abuja in the wee hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Nigerian ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier secured a third-term bid for his party.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the president-elect after a tight election over the weekend.

The 70-year-old politician polled 8,794,726 votes to win the 2023 presidential election.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Tinubu as the winner at the International Collation Centre in Abuja during the early hours of Wednesday, March 1.

Tinubu beats his close contenders: the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Tinubu, who was contesting for the nation’s top job for the first time, is credited with leading the coalition that ousted the PDP from power in 2015.