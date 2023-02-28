ARS Toman branch seeks physical and spiritual growth for members at 10th anniversary

The Church of Apostles Revelation Society (ARS), Toman branch, marked a significant milestone by celebrating its 10th anniversary on Sunday.

The occasion was marked with a symposium and a Thanksgiving service.

The symposium, which was held on Friday, February 17, the first day of the celebration, focused on the theme "The Spiritual and Physical Growth of the Church and the Role of its Members."

Two main speakers, Bishop Verliane Wovenu-Goka and Elder Cornelius Anagbonu of the ARS Musuku and ARS Toman branches, respectively, were invited to share their insights and experiences on the topic.

The discussions were centred on the challenges and opportunities that the church faced in its first decade, as well as the ways in which its members could continue to contribute to its growth and development.

The symposium was well-attended, with many members of the church and members of the wider community coming together to reflect on the church’s journey over the past ten years.

The speakers’ presentations were insightful and thought-provoking and sparked lively discussions among the attendees.

The celebrations climaxed with a thanksgiving service on February 26, 2023.

The service was a time of gratitude and reflection, as members of the church came together to give thanks for the blessings and opportunities over the past decade.

Rev. Xorlali Dotse, the branch pastor of ARS Toman, began the event with a prayer. He extolled all participants for celebrating this milestone with the branch.

The keynote speaker, Bishop Veliane Wovenu-Goka admonished the congregation to delve into their personal beliefs, values, and motivations, as well as explore different perspectives and seek new experiences.

She said by doing so, "we can develop greater self-awareness and empathy and gain a deeper appreciation for the complexity and diversity of life."

Prof. Benardin Senadza, who added his charm to the event as the Chairman of the Occasion, was very thankful to all those who honoured the event.

He commended the entire congregation for their massive support for ARS Toman during the entire anniversary preparations.

The ARS Musuku, ARS Nsawam, ARS Abelenkpe, ARS Kukuom, ARS Anyaa, ARS Obom, ARS Wonuse, ARS Pokuase, ARS Gakope/Ewukope, and ARS Adeiso branches graced the occasion and contributed massively to the success of the event.