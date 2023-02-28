Ofori-Atta must leave after IMF Board approval – Subin MP

28.02.2023 LISTEN

The calls for the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, to be dismissed from his post by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or resign himself have been revitalized.

A staunch member of about 80 majority MPs who, in the latter part of 2022, demanded the minister’s dismissal, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has added more fire to the calls.

The Subin MP said Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to quit his duties right after sealing the recent IMF bailout request, which is pending the Board's approval.

The lawmaker added that the finance minister, though he has contributed his quota, should leave for a new face to take over and help resolve the country’s economic quagmire.

"He (Ofori-Atta) came, he explained, and he said the board-level agreement was going to be achieved in March, because if anything should happen today, I am sure the president is going to say he is dealing with the IMF, so we are waiting for him to deal with the IMF.

"If the IMF thing gets board approval, then we will see what will happen. We are not saying to the president that by all means remove him; we are appealing that all is not well and "he has done his bit for the country and the time has come for him to step aside," the Subin lawmaker said.

He stressed that the minister must, at all costs, leave "based on his own pronouncement and his own performance at the ministry."

"He was in Parliament to assure that the Board Level Agreement was achievable next month, so we will wait and see," he emphasized.