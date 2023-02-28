Nigeria elections: Peter Obi’s winning possibility is quite impossible now – Political research analyst

The chances of Mr. Peter Obi of the Nigerian Labour Party heading the next government of Africa’s most populous nation are almost impossible, says a research analyst.

According to Mr. Ike Iffiong, the Head of Research at SBM Intelligence, one of Nigeria's leading geopolitical research consultancies, the current turn of events is no longer in favour of the man who was widely tipped internationally as Nigeria’s next president.

He stressed that the former Anambra state governor is underperforming in the provincial results announced so far.

"Peter Obi's path to winning the elections looks quite elongated now.

"On the crucial 25% vote share, he is underperforming," he said on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express.

Meanwhile, before the February 25 general elections, social media users in Nigeria tipped the former People’s Democratic Party governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as the winner of the elections.

However, despite the roles of the digital foot soldiers, the Labour Party contender is trailing third behind the two leading traditional parties, the APC and PDP.

A tally or provisional results announced by electoral officials in 31 of Nigeria's 36 states and the federal capital Abuja showed Bola Tinubu, the governing party’s candidate, leading with about 35% of the valid votes counted, while Atiku of the PDP comes right behind with 29%, or nearly 6.2 million valid votes.

To the surprise of many, Peter Obi, who performed well in initially, garnered 25% of the vote, or about 5.2 million votes.