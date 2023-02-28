Nigeria elections: Peter Obi has made a loud statement even if he loses – WANEP boss

The Executive Director of the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), Chukuemeka Eze has lauded the Nigerian Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi for his boldness in the Nigerian polls.

He noted that the boldness of the businessman and former state governor will go down in history as someone who stood against a fierce political duopoly in the federal republic.

Mr. Chukuemeka Eze stated in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, February 27, that this will go a long way to alerting leaders to be mindful of how they manage the country’s affairs.

"Even if Peter Obi doesn't win this election, he has made a loud statement, and it will be even louder post this election," the WANEP boss indicated.

Speaking further, Mr. Eze waded into the recent conversation among Ghanaians, particularly on social media, about getting a Ghana version of Peter Obi.

To him, the economic mismanagement, corruption, and others that brought untold hardships in Nigeria that led to Mr. Obi’s popularity are similar here in Ghana.

The WANEP boss inferred that a third political force might emerge soon to battle the duopoly of the NDC and NPP in the 2024 general elections.

"The environment that necessitated the emergence of a Peter Obi exists in Ghana. People are getting disenchanted with the system, and there is a possibility of a third force emerging," he said.