Social media isn’t the voice of Nigerians – Journalist on why Peter Obi’s social media dominance isn't reflecting election results

A Nigeria-based Channels TV journalist, Kayla Megwa, has opined on the impact of social media hype on the country’s current elections.

Social media tipped the former People’s Democratic Party Governor for Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as the winner of the elections.

However, despite the roles of the digital foot soldiers, the Labour Party contender is trailing third behind the two leading traditional parties, the APC and PDP.

A tally or provisional results announced by electoral officials in 31 of Nigeria's 36 states and the federal capital Abuja showed Bola Tinubu, the governing party’s candidate, leading with about 35% of the valid votes counted, while Atiku of the PDP comes right behind with 29%, or nearly 6.2 million valid votes. To the surprise of many, Peter Obi, who performed well, garnered 25%, or about 5.2 million votes.

This, according to the Nigerian journalist, shows that the voice of social media users isn’t that of Nigerians.

Mega explained that the vast majority of Nigerian citizens do not even have access to the internet, stressing that those on social media are relatively a handful.

"We know that there are a lot of young people on social media, but it's not a representation of all of Nigeria." "A lot of Nigerians do not have access to the internet," she said while speaking to Accra-based JoyNews TV.