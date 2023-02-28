Adamus Resources Company enrolls 100 young women into vocational training programme

The Adamus Mining Resources Company in the Western Region has enrolled one hundred (100) young women into its Women Empowerment (WE) vocational and skills training project.

The beneficiary apprentices cut across the two Districts, Ellembelle and Nzema East where the company operates.

They (the hundred young women) will be trained in the areas of beauty technology, hairdressing, cosmetic science, makeup, millinery and accessories among others.

The flagship programme is aimed at equipping young women in the Ellembelle District and Nzema East Municipality with skills to be self-reliant and more productive.

The beneficiary young women are expected to get setups from the company at the end of the training to set up their own shops.

Speaking at the short and colourful ceremony held at Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District over the weekend, Mrs. Angela List, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamus Resources Company said the company had programmed to provide training skills to young women in the company's operating areas in reducing unemployment situation in the two Districts.

"...it is for this reason that we are training 100 females in various disciplines with an effort to make them self-reliant and responsible members of our society. It is not because we discriminate against men but I believe in this old adage that 'If you educate a man, you educate an individual but if you educate a woman you have educate a nation' that is why you only see females here," she explained.

She emphasized that "it is our hope that with such an investment in training and entrepreneurship programme will impact Ghana as a whole starting here in the Western Region. Entrepreneurs form majority of the sphere of people across the globe because they are able to identify and capitalize on our industry demand."

Mrs. Angela List said the training being offered by the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship was intended to equip individuals with skills to create a better life and therefore urged the beneficiary young women to take their training seriously.

"The training being offered in this institution is intended to equip you with the skills and resources to create a better life for yourself and your family. We will motivate you to take your studies seriously because it is the first step in becoming self-reliant.

"I entreat all our participants to take this opportunity serious. Dedicate yourself to this training so that at the end of the day, you will become independent by supporting others," she emphasized.

She seized the opportunity to thank the trainers of the College of Beauty Arts and Entrepreneurship for committing themselves to supporting the Adamus Resources Company to train the youth to become self-reliant.

She also took the opportunity to ensure that the company would continue to provide skills for others.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh commended the Adamus Resources Company for taking such a great move to reduce the unemployment rate in the District.

He said the Ellembelle District Assembly would continue to support the company to operate in the area without any setback.

He took the opportunity to disclose that in March 2023, the Akufo-Addo-led government would launch a Community Mining Programme in the District to provide alternative livelihood services to the illegal miners in the area.

He urged the beneficiary young women to advise their husbands and family members to stop engaging in galamsey activities in the Ellembelle District.

On his part, the Chief of Teleku-Bokazo, Nana Afful Kwaw II, expressed his profound appreciation to the company for finally thinking about the young women who couldn't climb the educational ladder to the top.

"In fact, today I'm very very excited and I don't know what to do at all because I suffered a lot when the Adamus Mining Company came to Ellembelle District in 2007", he expressed his happiness.

He advised the trainees to be disciplined and respectful to their trainers by taking their training seriously to become responsible mothers in future.

He pledged his commitment to visit the training center at Teleku-Bokazo to monitor the activities of the trainees from time to time.

He, therefore, appealed to the Adamus Mining Company to continue to support the Teleku-Bokazo community to develop.

On her side, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Nzema East Municipality, Madam Elizabeth Dorcas Amoah cautioned the beneficiary young women to stay away from sexual immorality that could jeopardize their future.

"Let me use this platform to caution them to stay away sexual immoral acts because these things can't take them anywhere. They should take their training seriously. I was once a dressmaker so it is good to get skills", she said.

Moreover, the beneficiary young women thanked the Adamus Resources Company for thinking about them positively and pledged to commit themselves to the training to become self-reliant in future.