Voter Registration: Use of Ghana Card will prevent registration of minors, foreigners – Jean Mensa

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa stormed Parliament on Tuesday, February 28, to justify the new Constitutional Instrument (CI) her outfit is presenting to the house.

Under the CI, the EC is seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole source of identification for its Voter Registration exercise.

In Parliament today, Jean Mensa explained to the house that the decision to rely on the Ghana Card for Voter Registration is to prevent the registration of minors and foreigners.

“The use of the Ghana Card as the sole means of identification will ensure and guarantee the credibility and integrity of our register and our elections. It will prevent the enrollment of minors on the register, it will prevent foreigners from being registered to vote and it will eliminate the guarantor system which is prone to abuse and promotes conflict and violence.

“Additionally, it will prevent costly, tedious, follow-up exercises by the district registration review committee established nationwide,” Jean Mensa told Parliament.

The Electoral Commission boss added, “Finally Mr. Speaker, by using the Ghana Card as the sole source of identification, the EC will be conforming to Regulation 7(1) of the legal instrument passed by Parliament, the National Identity Register Regulations L. I 2111 which states that the national identity card shall be used for a number of transactions where identification is required including the registration of voters.”

In her address to Members of Parliament during the committee meeting, Jean Mensa appealed to Parliament to support the commission in its quest to ensure elections in the country remain credible.

“We call on our honourable members to support our efforts to prevent foreigners and minors from getting onto our electoral role,” Jean Mensa indicated.