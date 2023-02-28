Savannah Region NPP congratulates Yagbonwura-elect

Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi I

The New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region has congratulated Tuluwewura Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi I on his nomination as the new Yagbonwura-elect for Gonja Kingdom by the Kingmakers of the Yagbon Skin led by Sonyowura Bakari Kanyiti I.

His nomination was done at a colorful ceremony held at the forecourt of the Jakpa Palace in Damongo on Monday, February 27, 2023.

The Yagbon Skin became vacant following the demise of the late Overlord of Gonja, Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa I on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

In a congratulated statement copied to ModernGhana News, the New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region indicated that his dedication, selflessness and compassionate leadership shall lead him in the execution of his duties as the new Overlord.

"The entire New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region and the Nation congratulates you on this well-deserved appointment. It is the believe of all, that your dedication, selflessness and compassionate leadership along the spirit of Ndewura Jakpa, shall lead you in the execution of your duties as the new Overlord".

Brief Background

The nomination of the new Overlord of Gonja became necessary after the demise of the late King of Gonja state, Yagbonwura Tutumba Sulemana Boresa I.

He died on February 5, 2023 at age 90 in Damongo the traditional seat of the people of Gonja.

The late Overlord ascended the Yagbon Skin in March 2010 and reigned for 13 years.

About the new Yagbonwura-elect

Yagbonwura Soale Mbema Amonebafe Borenyi I was in 1944.

He was first enskinned as Jakpaseri-wura a sub-chieftaincy title in 2006 before he was elevated to Timanklan-wura skin in 2007 from where he moved to Kachinako-wura before ascending to the entry gate to Tuluwe skin as Bunda-wura.

He was enskinned as the Paramount Chief for Tuluwe Traditional Area of the Gonja Kingdom on 21st April, 2020.

In tandem with the custom and traditions of the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura-elect will have to perform the twelfth (12) day funeral rites of his predecessor and choose a suitable day for his enskinment.