Get involved to change the status quo or forever keep mute and allow the rots in gov’t – Dr. Ankrah charges Ghanaians

Independent presidential hopeful, Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah

28.02.2023 LISTEN

Independent presidential hopeful, Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah has called on every Ghanaian to get involved to restore the fortunes of the country to bring development and progress to everyone.

In a statement, he stressed that this is the time for concerned citizens to get involved or forever keep mute and watch the rots, mismanagement, nepotism, and abuse of power in government continue.

“Nature is such that it always creates an opportunity to cause a change, a total overhaul not the usual cosmetic work. We can't keep doing the same old stuff and expert change.

“The time is now to get involved or forever hold your peace of the rots in government, the mismanagement, thievery, nepotism, the abuse of power, etc,” Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah said in his statement.

According to him, he presents actionable change and needs the support of Ghanaians to make Ghana better for all.

While insisting that Ghana has been confronted with examples of incompetence, non-listening and myopic governance, for far too long, Dr. Ankrah notes that this is why he is motivated to run for office in the 2024 general elections.

Read his full statement below:

It is amazing, that after 63 years of Independence and counting.......

With all the resources available to us. Ghana is still going through her foundation years similar to what some successful nations accomplished.

We will and are being confronted with examples of incompetence, non-listening and myopic governance, etc

However be assured through this pain, agony, and despair the learning curve of Ghanaians regarding the statecraft of governance will at some point lean towards a structure for a better and accountable government.

The timing may not be known, either now or shortly or far away future.

However, it will happen regardless.

The frustration and disappointments of the people will erupt sooner rather than later to make this happen as it has always happened in the history of all successful nations.

We may desire for such an occurrence to happen sooner rather than later but the clock of nation-building is inherent in the DNA of its citizens to determine their desire for progress, fairness, and justice.

That is why I make a solemn duty call to this generation.

We may stay aloof, follow the status quo and let the next generation pick up the mantle or we will roll up our sleeves and move into action........

Of course, it will not be an easy task to change the status quo.

We will be muddied, character assassinate, or even life threats.

But should we be bothered?

Nature is such that it always creates an opportunity to cause a change, a total overhaul not the usual cosmetic work. We can't keep doing the same old stuff and expert change.

The time is now to get involved or forever hold your peace of the rots in government, the mismanagement, thievery, nepotism, the abuse of power, etc.

Actionable change has come, be part of it.

#EnoughIsEnough

#VoteForHope2024