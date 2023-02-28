NDC Primaries: Mahama to launch campaign on Thursday

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has indicated when he will commence his campaign for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential elections.

In a short statement on social media on Tuesday, February 28, he announced that he will launch his campaign for the flagbearership race of the largest opposition party on Thursday, March 2.

The launch will be done at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

“I will launch my bid to lead the National Democratic Congress to the 2024 elections on Thursday at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Twitter.

Last week, the former President picked forms to contest the NDC Presidential Primaries.

While he faces competition from three others including former Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, John Dramani Mahama is confident he will be victorious.

He is now set to launch his campaign to sell his message to delegates to vote for him in the NDC Presidential Primaries later this year.