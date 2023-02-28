Prosecution is being waged relentlessly to ensure Aisha Huang is convicted – Abu Jinapor assures

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has provided an update on the case between the State and Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang, a businesswoman popularly known as the ‘Gamalsey Queen’ was arrested late last year for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without a license.

Today, Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor has disclosed that the hearing of the case is progressing gradually.

According to him, five witnesses have been called so far and a sixth will be called at the next adjourned date.

“With the matter to do with Aisha Huang, the prosecution is being waged in a very spirited manner. The Attorney General is taking a personal interest in the prosecution of Aisha Huang and I have been very interested in that as well. I have been to court to witness proceedings in Court and I can report to you and the country that the Prosecution, the State has called five witnesses as we speak and the Prosecution is going to call a 6th witness at the next adjourned date.

"That should tell you that the prosecution is being waged in a very spirited manner,” Samuel Abu Jinapor told the media on Tuesday.

He further assured that prosecution is being waged relentlessly to ensure Aisha Huang is convicted.

"As we said from the very beginning, we want to prosecute this matter with the vigour that it requires so that it will serve a clear signal, particularly in the countries where we have most of the trouble when it comes to illegal small-scale mining that Ghanaian law will be applied to the latter.

“So be rest assured that the prosecution is being waged relentlessly and we are hoping that when it’s all said and done we will secure a conviction and Justice will be done for the good people of Ghana,” the Minister in charge of Land and Natural Resources said.