Aisha Huang case: Prosecution calls five witnesses to testify, one more to go

Five witnesses have so far been called to testify against Chinese national Aisha Huang as the state pushes for her prosecution for allegedly engaging in illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

The businesswoman popularly known as the ‘Gamalsey Queen’ was arrested late last year for allegedly engaging in illegal mining and sale of minerals without a license.

Engaging journalists today, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor revealed that a total of five witnesses have so far been called by the state prosecutor.

He has assured that the state is very interested in the case and pushing to ensure the suspect is prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the country.

“As we said from the very beginning, we want to prosecute this matter with the vigour that it requires so that it will serve a clear signal, particularly in the countries where we have most of the trouble when it comes to illegal small-scale mining that Ghanaian law will be applied to the latter,” Samuel Abu Jinapor told the press.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister added, “So be rest assured that the prosecution is being waged relentlessly and we are hoping that when it’s all said and done we will secure a conviction and Justice will be done for the good people of Ghana.”