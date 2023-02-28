Breast cancer: Don’t be deceived by spiritual concoctions from religious leaders - BCI President warns

28.02.2023 LISTEN

Breast cancer patients have been advised not to be deceived with “spiritual concoctions” offered them by religious leaders in seeking treatments.

Concoctions, according to a medical expert have no place in providing a solution to breast cancer cases in Ghana.

The President of Breast Cancer International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai who gave the advice urged breast cancer patients to resort to medical treatment when diagnosed with the disease.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals (PLHs) in Kumasi and Accra bemoaned a current trend in the country where some pastors have resorted to concoctions in curing breast cancer.

She noted that “breast cancer is not caused by spiritual agents and cannot be treated spiritually so the reliance of concoctions and other traditional herbs cannot treat the disease”.

She stated that most of the late reports of breast cancer cases could be traced to the reliance on these unscientific approaches adopted by the pastors to “extort” members of their money.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai was speaking to members of Great Glory Ministry International at Tanoso Anwiankwanta in the Kwadaso municipality in the Ashanti region, on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

The program to mark the end of the 21 days prayer and fasting program, free breast cancer education and screening exercises were held.

It was part of Delta Air Line sponsored ‘Kick Breast Cancer Out’ campaigns, in collaboration with BCI and PLH.

“Church pastors and prophets are deceiving their members to believe that their prepared concoctions can cure ailments like breast cancer and other non-communicable diseases, a trend that needs urgent halt.

“These leaders are just making money out of the concoctions sales to the venerable members because they (leaders) know the actions prove futile, and when it gets out of hand they refer the members to the hospitals,” Dr Wiafe Addai bemoaned.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai posited that as a result of these unscientific methods, some women are dying prematurely "because these women could have been saved if they presented them earlier for proper treatments."

“I have always maintained that the best solution in the treatment of breast cancer is its early detection through medical screening and prompt actions. Presentation of late stage cases makes the treatment difficult,” she added.

The founder and leader of Great Glory Ministry International, Prophet Collins Kwame Kesseh, in his remarks appealed to his fellow clergy to advise their members to seek medical assistance when they fall sick.

“Though I believe in prophetic healings and prayers, some diseases like the breast cancer should be treated by medical experts but giving members concoctions which we know have no place in curing disease is very unfortunate,” he implored pastors and prophets.

Advising members on breast cancer, Prophet Collins Kwame Kesseh told the women to adopt to frequent clinical breast cancer screening to know their statuses.