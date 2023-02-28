KOSSA not issued any statement against Korle bu hospital CEO — President

28.02.2023 LISTEN

A press release signed by Mr Ofei-Palm stated that he is still at post as the KOSSA President and has not been sponsored by the hospital to further his studies abroad.

BELOW IS THE FULL PRESS RELEASE:

KOSSA NOT LINKED TO STORY IN THE MEDIA.

The attention of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Senior Staff Association (KOSSA) has been drawn to a news article in sections of the media that is purported to have been issued by the Association.

We wish to state that the said story which is not traceable to any source, did not originate from KOSSA.

On this account, the leadership would like to categorically put on record that, the leadership of KOSSA is not linked to the said story.

In any case, KOSSA's President is at post and has not been sponsored by the hospital for further studies abroad.

In view of the above, the leadership of KOSSA disassociates itself from all the allegations levelled against our able CEO who is working hard to make sure Korle Bu maintains its role as the first and leading quaternary level hospital in the sub region.

Members of the public and all stakeholders are urged to disregard the attempt to associate the said articles with KOSSA.

